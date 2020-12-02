Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

