Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

