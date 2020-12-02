Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 159 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,039,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,796,000 after acquiring an additional 822,590 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

