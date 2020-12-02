Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 25,849 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Enbridge by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.