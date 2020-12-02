TTC (TTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

