Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $165,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,838. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.