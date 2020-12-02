Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWO. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.62.

TWO stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 674,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

