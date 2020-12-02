U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

