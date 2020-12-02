U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

