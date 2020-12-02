U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading Up 11.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares shot up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.15. 470,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 100,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several brokerages have commented on GROW. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

