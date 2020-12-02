U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.28). U.S. Silica posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLCA. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Shares of SLCA opened at $4.90 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 116.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 111.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

