Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 65,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Uber Technologies worth $187,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

