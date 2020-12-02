UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 120,742 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Centene worth $163,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.