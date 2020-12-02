UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 124,305 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Truist Financial worth $163,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.