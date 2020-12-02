UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,325,426 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $175,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,427,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.08.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

