UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,587,259 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of General Electric worth $187,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 24.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.2% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

General Electric stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

