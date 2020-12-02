UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 23,802 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $212,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,346 shares of company stock worth $3,986,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

