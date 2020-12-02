UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 366,582 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Fastenal worth $180,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

