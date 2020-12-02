UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 52,922 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of KLA worth $171,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Motco lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.76. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $258.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

