UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 72,106 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Skyworks Solutions worth $162,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,075,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

