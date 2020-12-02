UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of General Electric worth $187,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

