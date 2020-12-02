UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 484,504 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Welltower worth $173,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

