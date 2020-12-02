UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Lululemon Athletica worth $219,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

