UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.10% of Qorvo worth $161,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.