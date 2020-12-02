UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of TC Energy worth $160,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TC Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of TRP opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

