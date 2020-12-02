UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of U.S. Bancorp worth $189,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

