UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Paychex worth $163,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

