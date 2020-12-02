UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,389,892 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.77% of Yum China worth $171,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $100,182,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Yum China by 130.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.