UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 160,935 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,935 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Sempra Energy worth $171,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 642,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 349,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.