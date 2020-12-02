UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 185,477 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $180,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

