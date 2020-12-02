UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,802 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $212,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

