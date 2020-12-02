UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 246,151 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of Franco-Nevada worth $183,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 65.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

FNV opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

