UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 32,088 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $205,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $4,111,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,517,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,339,577 shares of company stock valued at $570,019,182. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.