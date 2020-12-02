UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 46,320 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Rockwell Automation worth $197,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $246.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

