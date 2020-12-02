UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 484,504 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.76% of Welltower worth $173,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

