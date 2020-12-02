UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,266 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Synopsys worth $149,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $203.76.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

