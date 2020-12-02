UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 65,542 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Arista Networks worth $173,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Arista Networks stock opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,855,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

