UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 66,941 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Roper Technologies worth $191,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Roper Technologies by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after buying an additional 290,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after buying an additional 213,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

