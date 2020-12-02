UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 66,941 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Roper Technologies worth $191,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

