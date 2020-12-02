UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 848,740 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $153,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

