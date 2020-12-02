UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $194,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average of $185.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

