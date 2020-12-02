UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of Align Technology worth $154,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $508.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

