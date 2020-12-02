UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Marvell Technology Group worth $179,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

