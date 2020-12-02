UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of The Allstate worth $189,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Allstate by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,607,000 after buying an additional 328,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after acquiring an additional 804,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

The Allstate stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.