UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 216,619 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of eBay worth $195,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of eBay by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.