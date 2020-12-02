UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.88% of Bunge worth $184,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $62.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

