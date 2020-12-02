UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of KLA worth $171,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,204,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,546,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of KLA by 3,684.6% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 84,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.76. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $258.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

