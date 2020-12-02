UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Morgan Stanley worth $216,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $85,256,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $63.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

