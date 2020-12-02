UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of TC Energy worth $160,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 367,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

