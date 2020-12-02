UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.10% of Qorvo worth $161,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

